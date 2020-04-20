Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

If COVID concerns are keeping you up at night here are some restful tips from the Baystate Medical Center Sleep Lab

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – High levels of anxiety are causing people to loose sleep. Dr. Karin Johnson, director of the Sleep Lab at Baystate Medical Center, joined us with tips on how to cope with restless nights.

According to Dr. Johnson, anxiety related to the virus is causing a disruption in sleep patterns for many. Unfortunately, the consequences for not getting a good night’s sleep can take a toll on your physical and mental health.

To help keep restless nights at bay, Dr. Johnson suggests getting regular exercise, stick to a routine waking and bed time and avoid watching disturbing news too close to your bed time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today