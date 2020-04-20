If COVID concerns are keeping you up at night here are some restful tips from the Baystate Medical Center Sleep Lab

(Mass Appeal) – High levels of anxiety are causing people to loose sleep. Dr. Karin Johnson, director of the Sleep Lab at Baystate Medical Center, joined us with tips on how to cope with restless nights.

According to Dr. Johnson, anxiety related to the virus is causing a disruption in sleep patterns for many. Unfortunately, the consequences for not getting a good night’s sleep can take a toll on your physical and mental health.

To help keep restless nights at bay, Dr. Johnson suggests getting regular exercise, stick to a routine waking and bed time and avoid watching disturbing news too close to your bed time.