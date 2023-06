(MASS APPEAL) – I & G Production recently held their Juneteenth Pageant, and we have the winners here on Mass Appeal to announce today. Here to share more is India Anderson, CEO of I&G, Cynthia Claudio, Administrator, and Ielia Jiggetts, Assistant Program Director.

Jr. Miss Juneteenth – Escateryka Watts

Miss Juneteenth – Johnay Yarns

The application proccess for the 2024 Juneteenth Pageant will begin in March of 2024.