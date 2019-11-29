Illusionist performing at the Festival of Trees amazes Studio 1 A

(Mass Appeal) – Illusionist David Garrity stopped by Studio 1A before heading down to perform at the Boy & Girls Club’s 19th Annual Festival of Trees and he shared with us an amazing trick.

Garrity asked Danny and Alanna to color a Christmas tree while blindfolded and with his back turned to the picture. After the picture was complete, Garrity produced a picture he had colored prior to the show that was the exact same as the one Danny and Alanna made!

The 19th Festival of Trees is taking place at the Mass Mutual Center, 1277 Main Street in Springfield. It runs Nov. 29 – Dec. 15th. See Garrity performs there today, Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.