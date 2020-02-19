Immerse yourself in a gardeners paradise at the 39th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show

(Mass Appeal) – Get ready for spring by enjoying gardens in full bloom at the Connecticut Convention Center, starting on Thursday. Charlie Nardozzi is one of the presenters and he joins us with a preview.

24 gorgeous landscaped gardens in full bloom will be on display, created by professional landscapers and organizations. Includes naturalistic, low maintenance, native, organic, herb and pollinator gardens.

Get ready to shop and learn as you visit more than 300 booths of displays, vendors, gifts, flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, floral and nature-related arts & crafts; patio furniture, lawn and garden tools and equipment.

Enjoy over 80 hours of seminars and demonstrations by horticulturists and experts on a variety of topics. Seminars are free with your paid admission.

The event also includes a design, horticulture and photography competition with over 500 impressive entries.

For more information, visit www.CTFlowerShow.com or call 860-844-8461.

