Immersive outdoor theater: Sleepy Hollow Experience at Old Sturbridge Village

(Mass Appeal) – There is a unique outdoor theater performance at Old Sturbridge Village running through Nov. 3 called the Sleepy Hollow Experience. Jacob Louchheim and Jessica De Maria joined us to tell more about the interactive telling of this spooky tale.

De Maria, acts as the narrator of this play, a re-imagined take on Washington Irving’s iconic 1820s tale. She noted that people should wear warm clothes as they enjoy the performance, which takes place amongst the timely Old Sturbridge Village setting.

Louchheim, who plays Ichabod in the play, said it’s a truly unique experience. The technology of the show – lighting, smoke and effects – are as surprising to viewers as the sighting of the headless horseman.

For ticket information and to see the full performance schedule visit OSV.org.