Immersive theatrical experience with Greene Room Productions

“Woodland of Wonder: “Archer & the Yeti”

An Original Immersive Theatrical Written by Megan Waring and Abbie Gregory

The script writing was sponsored by the Monson Cultural Council

The production is a collaboration between Greene Room Productions Theater and Silver Bell Farm of Monson

Missing chickens, mysterious footprints, shadows in the woods…Is there a Yeti on the loose? There are rumors of mythical creatures visiting the farm this fall – are you brave enough to find out the truth? Suspend your disbelief as you join us for an interactive, outdoor theater experience on the moonlit trails of Silver Bell Farm.

The story unfolds one scene at a time as you walk 3/4 mile over a groomed path through the woods and fields (not recommended for wheelchairs or strollers). Please wear weather appropriate clothing and footwear.

Groups depart every 15 minutes, and the show time is approximately an hour and thirty minutes. Advance reservations are strongly recommended as the show does sell out, and we can not guarantee that tickets will be available on the day of the show.

$19 (adults) / $16 (children 3-13 and seniors 65+)

No charge for children 2 and under.”

For more information, you can head to GreeneRoomProductions.com