(Mass Appeal) – We hear about companies of all sizes forming relationships with their communities. And while this is important to customers and clients, it’s equally important to the company’s employees. Joining me now is President of Chikmedia, Meghan Rothschild.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY:

Applications for our Chiks of the Future Scholarship are now open! We are thrilled to be bringing these scholarships back for its third year. Each year, we award this $500 scholarship to a deserving woman of color who plans to, or is currently pursuing a degree in Marketing, Public Relations, Communications or Business. Thanks to the generosity of our friends at Summerlin Floors, Ryan McCollum at RMC Strategies, and The Springfield Thunderbirds, we will be able to award FOUR scholarships for the second year in a row. If you are a business who would like to get involved and help us create additional scholarships this year, please visit us at chikmedia.us.