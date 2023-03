(Mass Appeal) – Did you know that the average person in the US gets less than seven hours of sleep every night, and 50 to 70 million adults are affected by a sleep disorder? Research shows that sleep deficiency has been linked to many chronic health conditions such as obesity, kidney disease, hypertension, depression, and more. Doctor Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling and Associates, is here to talk with us about sleep and how it affects our overall health.