Improve the way you travel with these useful technology tips

(Mass Appeal) – Technology can be extremely useful in developing plans and making discoveries as you travel. Technology expert Deb Damico joined us today to share tips on ways technology can enhance your travel experience.

Damico stated if you are looking for the most current information, toss that travel guide. Books are great, but become quickly outdated. She suggested making use of travel web sites that can help you quickly compare prices of flights and hotels. She also suggests downloading a video-maker app, so your kids can get involved documenting memories while you are away.

Local GPS apps can enhance your sight-seeing experience – some come with walking guides what will fill you in on little known local hot spots, said Damico. For older children, Damico recommends a tracking app, like “SOS,” which keeps tabs on your location and makes requesting help simple.