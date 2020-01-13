Incorporating more vegetables in your diet for better health

(Mass Appeal) – Nutrition plays a big role in good health, so Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us to discuss ways to get more vegetables – and therefore more nutrients – in your meals.

Adams shared ideas packed with flavor. For breakfast, healthy squash and lemon cookies; lunch, a sandwich packed with sweet potato and cabbage; and for dinner, a stew loaded with winter vegetables.

Connie’s Healthy Breakfast Bars

1 Tbs fresh ginger

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 cup mashed cooked butternut squash

1 Tbs vanilla extract

1-2 Tbs water

1/2 cup nut butter

2 Tbs butternut seed oil

1-2 Tbs maple syrup or honey

1 bananna

1 tsp baking soda

pinch salt

1 cup oats, steel cut

1 1/2 cups whole oats

1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, combine banana, 1 TBL water, cashew butter, coconut oil, vanilla extract, maple syrup, ginger, lemon zest and juice. Process until well combined. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until well combined. Add remaining TBL of water if too dry. Roll cookie batter into balls (1-2 tablespoon sized) and flatten onto cookie sheet. Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned.

Winter Harvest Vegetable Stew

3 cups peeled and cubed potatoes

3 medium carrots, halved and thinly sliced

2 cups winter vegetables of your choice: beets, parsnips, kohlrabi, turnips, etc.

2 cups peeled butternut squash

2-3 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

2 medium onions, chopped

3/4 chopped celery

7 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 Tbs olive oil

1 bay leaf

1/4 tea dried thyme

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp dried basil

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook and stir carrots, celery, and onions in butter and oil until tender. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add broth, potatoes, squash, apples, beets, any other root vegetables and bay leaf. Add cabbage and optional diced meat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat then simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes. Stir in basil, thyme and pepper. Simmer an additional 15 minutes until vegetables are tender. Ladle into soup bowls & serve.