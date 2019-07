It’s national Fragile X Day and in effort to increase awareness of this genetic disease, we spoke with Denise Devine of the Western Massachusetts Chapter of the National Fragile X Foundation.

Denise started heading up the Western Massachusetts Chapter after her son was diagnosed with Fragile X at the age of two. This local organization offers information and support for families who are living with this disease.

For more information on Fragile X, visit fragilex.org .