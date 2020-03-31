Indulge your sweet tooth with this double chocolate banana bread

(Mass Appeal) – You will go bananas over this rich chocolate twist on banana bread. Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” joins us with the recipe. You can also double it and freeze a loaf for later.

Double Chocolate Banana Bread

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 2 loaves

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup baking cocoa

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup semi sweet chocolate chips

3 large ripe bananas, mashed

½ cup sour cream

½ cup butter, melted & cooled slightly

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar for topping (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350F, and arrange the middle rack for baking.

Take two bread pans and lightly grease them with butter & add a strip of parchment paper (this lets the bread release from the pan a little more easily) lengthwise.

Reserve.

In a large bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a potato masher. Add the melted & cooled butter, sour cream, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and 1 egg. Mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, cinnamon, baking cocoa, baking powder and baking soda. Fork mix.

Add the dry ingredients to the large bowl with the wet mixture. Stir to just combine.

Next, add your chocolate chips and gently mix to incorporate.

Portion your banana bread batter evenly between the two prepared bread pans and smooth the top with a rubber spatula or small offset palette knife.

Sprinkle the batter with the turbinado sugar.

Bake for 50 minutes at 350F, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of each loaf comes out cleanly.

Remove from the oven and set on a wire rack to cool. Let the bread cool in the pan completely.

This banana bread also freezes very well!