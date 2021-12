NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)-- The organizers of First Night Northampton have canceled all indoor in-person events for New Year's Eve.

According to the First Night Northampton web page, the event will now be live-streamed to social media and public access TV running from noon until midnight on December 31. The fireworks display at 6:15pm from the downtown parking garage roof and ball raising at midnight at Hotel Northampton are still scheduled.