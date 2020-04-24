Insight on changes the airline industry will make in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – The airline industry went through many changes after 9/11, and experts say the same holds true for the COVID-19 pandemic: major changes in air travel are in our future. Joining us to discuss possible industry shifts is Seth Kaplan of the Airline Confidential podcast.

According to Kaplan, the changes he sees coming are called “The Four Ms.” The first M? Masks. Masks are often worn throughout Asia, but likely you will see people wearing more of them. Next is minimal service – snacks and drinks on shorter flights will most likely be eliminated to reduce physical contact.

Middle seats is next and Kaplan said many airlines have taken to blocking them for social distancing. What does this mean? Money – fewer seats mean the price of an airline ticket, while cheap now, is likely to go up.