by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 12:22 PM EST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 12:22 PM EST
(Mass Appeal) – Wreaths, boxwood, and other greenery can add a festive touch to your home while giving a fresh scent to any room. Jared Mallet, design consultant for Summerlin Floors, shares inspiration to get your home in the holiday spirit.
