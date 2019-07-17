Inspired Magic Pill Cupcakes will enchant your taste buds

Magic Pill Cupcakes inspired by the movie “The Princess Bride” were the bewitching treat Jennifer Remillard of Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes taught us how to make today. These adults only alcohol-infused cupcakes are a decadent combination of chocolate and cherry.

Magic Pill Cupcakes (Yields approx. 18 cupcakes)

For the cupcakes:

2 Cups all-purpose flour, sifted

½ Cups cocoa powder, sifted

2 Tsp baking powder

¼ Tsp salt

12 Tbsp (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ Cups granulated sugar, sifted

2 Large brown eggs

1 Tsp vanilla extract

¼ Cup vodka

¼ Cup cherry liqueur

¼ Cup chocolate liqueur

¼ Cup Kahlua

¼ Cup milk

For the frosting and decorating:

2 Cups (4 sticks) unsalted butter

7 Cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

¼ Cups cherry liqueur

¼ Cups chocolate liqueur

1/8 Cups milk (as needed)

Decorating the Cupcake:

Decorating the Cupcake: 3 oz. bittersweet chocolate

1 Tbsp butter

Maraschino cherries

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Measure out the liquid ingredients. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the wet ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting and Decorating the Cupcakes:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the chocolate liqueur, cherry liqueur, and milk; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add milk if it’s too dry.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes.

To create the chocolate drizzle, melt the bittersweet chocolate and butter together in the microwave for 1 minute. Stir until chocolate and butter are completely melted and blended. Top with maraschino cherries and drizzle melted chocolate onto cupcakes.

Adapted from The Boozy Baker. Inspired by “The Princess Bride.”