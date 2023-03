(MASS APPEAL) – Springfield will celebrate International Women’s Day with a musical and cultural event this weekend and here with all the details is Karina Dise, founder and director of AfriKque, along with a preview performance from the Xi Wang Dance School.

International Women’s Day Celebration

The 2023 International Women’s Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. It will be at the Springfield Elks Lodge, 440 Tiffany Street.