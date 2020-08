(Mass Appeal) – News Nation is a three hour primetime newscast premiering on September 1st on WGN America. The newsroom will be powered by Nexstar’s 5.400 journalists across the country, including right here at 22News. News Nation anchors Joe Donlon and Albert Ramon share more, and give us a tour of their new station.

News Nation will premiere on September 1st from 8 PM – 11 PM EST on WGN America. Visit www.wgnamerica.com to find the channel for your cable system.