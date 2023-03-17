(MASS APPEAL) – The 2023 Western Massachusetts Colleens and their Courts joined us to start our St. Patrick’s Day celebration show! With no further ado, we present you The 2023 Colleens and their Courts.

Holyoke Grand Colleen – Abby Ross Glasheen

Holyoke Colleen Court – Lauren Ryan, Caroline Leahy, Mara Downie, and Cathrine Keane

Chicopee Colleen – Kailyn Poniatowski

Chicopee Colleen Court – Nadia Morales, Ava Lapa, Martha O’Donnell, and Hailey Prive

Agawam Colleen – Hope Clark

Agawam Colleen Court – Margaret Johnston, Abigail Perry, Kayla Herlihy, and Rylee Moreau

Springfield Colleen – Caitlyn Feeley

Springfield Colleen Court – Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley McQuade, Meghan Curley, Norah Doyle

Westfield Colleen – Ciara Johnson-Corwin

Westfield Colleen Court – Kelly Burns, Shannon Corbett, Cailyn Grace Crean, Sarah Moriarty

West Springfield Colleen – Emmalee Spear

West Springfield Colleen Court – Jillian Stopa, Kadyn McDonough, Lauren Fletcher, Paige Davis

For more information, visit holyokestpatricksparade.com

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke