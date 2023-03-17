(MASS APPEAL) – The 2023 Western Massachusetts Colleens and their Courts joined us to start our St. Patrick’s Day celebration show! With no further ado, we present you The 2023 Colleens and their Courts.
Holyoke Grand Colleen – Abby Ross Glasheen
Holyoke Colleen Court – Lauren Ryan, Caroline Leahy, Mara Downie, and Cathrine Keane
Chicopee Colleen – Kailyn Poniatowski
Chicopee Colleen Court – Nadia Morales, Ava Lapa, Martha O’Donnell, and Hailey Prive
Agawam Colleen – Hope Clark
Agawam Colleen Court – Margaret Johnston, Abigail Perry, Kayla Herlihy, and Rylee Moreau
Springfield Colleen – Caitlyn Feeley
Springfield Colleen Court – Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley McQuade, Meghan Curley, Norah Doyle
Westfield Colleen – Ciara Johnson-Corwin
Westfield Colleen Court – Kelly Burns, Shannon Corbett, Cailyn Grace Crean, Sarah Moriarty
West Springfield Colleen – Emmalee Spear
West Springfield Colleen Court – Jillian Stopa, Kadyn McDonough, Lauren Fletcher, Paige Davis
For more information, visit holyokestpatricksparade.com
Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke