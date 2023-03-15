(MASS APPEAL) – The Grand Marshal of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is the highest honor given by the Parade Committee. Joining me today in a sponsored by St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke is the 2023 Grand Marshal, Jane Coughlin Chevalier, to tell us more about the award.

70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th. This year the parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city. Road closures typically begin an hour before the start of the parade so plan accordingly!

The parade route goes North on Northampton Street to Beech Street; East on Beech Street to Appleton Street; Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street; North on High Street to Hampden Street.

We all know the weather can be unpredictable in New England but the parade will march through the City of Holyoke through rain, sleet, and even snow!

If you are unable to attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade, 22News will be live-streaming the whole event on our website! Coverage begins at 12:00pm.

For more information on all of Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s celebrations visit holyokestpatricksparade.com

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke