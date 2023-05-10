(MASS APPEAL) – Are you up for a challenge? Well the first ever Ironman Triathlon in Massachusetts is taking place next month and you can put yourself to the test. Joining me today is Dave Christen, Regional Director of the Ironman Group, and Adam Zocks Race Director, to share all the details.

Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts

This triathlon that consists of a 1.2 Mile Swim, 56 Mile bike, and 13.1 mile run cumulating to 70.3 miles. This is the first ever Ironman event in Massachusetts and we are being hosted by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. The swim will be 1.2 Miles in the Connecticut River, biking 56 miles west of Springfield and towards Granville and then back to Springfield, and a run 13.1 miles in Springfield and West Springfield.

The Ironman event is taking place on Sunday, June 11th. For more information and to register visit ironman.com/im703-western-massachusetts.

Sponsored by: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitor Bureau