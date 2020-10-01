Is technology changing healthcare or is healthcare changing technology?

(Mass Appeal) – If there’s one thing the pandemic has certainly done, it’s shown how technology is changing the healthcare industry. A year ago you never would have thought about “seeing” your doctor on a computer screen, but today, it’s encouraged. Technology will continue to mold healthcare into the future.

Entrepreneur and health care expert Harry Glorikian discusses the many ways healthcare has changed since the pandemic started and looks into the future to see what might be on down the road in how tech keeps us healthy.