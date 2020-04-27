1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total Springfield man charged with the September 2019 murder Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19

Is that old seed packet in your junk drawer still good?

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – If you have an old seed packet hanging around your home or shed, you can test the seeds to see if they are still viable. Ed Sourdiffe from GreenThumbGuru.com shows us a simple method to test our seeds before we plant them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today