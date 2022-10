(Mass Appeal) – Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio is a family therapist, leadership advisor, and author of the book, ‘Simple Habits of Exceptional (But Not Perfect) Parents‘, and we first had the discussion about the launch of 9-8-8 back in July. If you recall, 9-8-8 is the new emergency number for those in a mental health crisis, so we wanted to have Ken back to find out whether this new number has helped.