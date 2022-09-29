(Mass Appeal) – Last week the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 3/4’s of a point in an effort to fight inflation. This is the third consecutive increase, and they are expected to continue raising the rate by at least another 1.25 percentage points in its two remaining meetings this year. This seems catastrophic, but rates are still considerably lower than historical highs. Here to help us understand the increases and what it means to our pocketbooks is Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Investments at Teed Capital Management of Raymond James.