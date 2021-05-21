It is COVID or is it allergies?

(Mass Appeal) – Are you second guessing your sneezes and fatigue and wondering if you have COVID and not seasonal allergies? Joining me with tips on how to spot the difference Is Louise Cardellina, a physician’s assistant at American Family Care.

As we move through May, seasonal allergens are shifting from tree pollen to weeds and grasses. With some of this year’s unseasonably warm and rainy weather, pollen-producing trees and plants are in full bloom, triggering allergic reactions in many Massachusetts residents.

Some of the ailments-headaches, fatigue, runny nose and sore throat-are similar to COVID-19 symptoms, leaving people confused about when to seek testing and care.

Itchy, watery eyes and sneezing are strong indications of seasonal allergies and are not generally associated with COVID.

High fever usually accompanies COVID-19, but rarely seasonal allergies. The same is true with a sudden loss of taste or smell. If you experience these symptoms, you should definitely get tested.

To keep allergy symptoms in check, be proactive about treatment. There are a variety of over-the-counter and prescription medications that can help provide relief for allergy sufferers. Finding relief from symptoms with allergy medications is another sign you have allergies as opposed to COVID.

When in doubt, it’s always best to see a medical provider and get checked out.