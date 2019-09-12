1  of  4
It’s all in the twist! How to enjoy a Big E Cream Puff

(Mass Appeal) – The Big E begins on Friday! Chaz the Cream Puff Man joins us with a preview of some if this year’s mouth-watering culinary concoctions.

Don’t just bite into that Big E Cream Puff! Chaz shows us a much neater way to enjoy this towering dessert. His technique involves twisting the two halves of the cream puff to create two manageable open-faced puffs great for sharing.

The Big E starts on Friday, September 13th and runs through September 29th. For a full list of events, concerts, attractions, and of course food, visit www.thebige.com.

