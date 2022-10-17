(Mass Appeal) – We’re back in the kitchen with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen and now it’s time for dessert! We continue the apple theme with a quick apple strudel.

Ingredients

4 medium apples – peeled, cored, and chopped

¾ cup white sugar

½ cup raisins

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

½ (17.5 ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon white sugar, or to taste



Directions