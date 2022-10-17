(Mass Appeal) – We’re back in the kitchen with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen and now it’s time for dessert! We continue the apple theme with a quick apple strudel.
Ingredients
4 medium apples – peeled, cored, and chopped
¾ cup white sugar
½ cup raisins
½ cup chopped walnuts
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
½ (17.5 ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon white sugar, or to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Combine apples, 3/4 cup sugar, raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon in a large bowl for the filling.
- Dust a flat work surface lightly with flour. Unroll puff pastry and sprinkle lightly with flour. Roll out slightly. Spoon filling into the central section then fold over the section on the left and brush with egg. Fold the right section on top, just like a letter. Make shallow diagonal cuts in the top layer of the apple strudel. Brush with egg and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.
- Bake in the preheated oven until apple strudel is puffed up and golden, 25 to 30 minutes