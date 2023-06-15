(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re bringing you a different version of Pet of the Week. Our friend Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane society could not join us today but that isn’t going to stop us from helping you possibly find your next companion. We will be introducing you with several adoptable animals that are currently available at Dakin Humane Society.

Bella

Bella is a one-year-old German Shepard / Hound mix. She enjoys being around people and loves spending time outside. Since she has some hound in her, she really enjoys exploring things with her nose! She would love to go on long walks/hikes and sniff, sniff, sniff. Bella needs to be the only dog in the home and would prefer to live with older kids/adults as she has no experience with young kids and can be a bit nervous of new things.

Tag-A-Long

Tag-A-Long is a three-month-old kitten purr-fect blend of fun and cuddles. With her vibrant energy and zest for life, she’ll be your partner-in-play, always up for an adventure in your home. Just like a box of Girl Scout cookies, Tag-a-long brings a little sweetness to your life. She has been raised with love and care, and her friendly nature will make her an instant hit with family members of all ages.

Mr. Meow

Mr. Meow is a one-year-old chinchilla and If you’re considering adopting a Chinchilla, you should check this guy out! He’s an energetic fellow who loves to run on his wheel – it’s his favorite thing to do! While he’s independent, he’ll interact with people once he gets to know them. He might not be a snuggler, but he does enjoy head scratches, and he’ll come right up to you for dried strawberries that he’ll eat right from your hand.

Haze

Haze is a two-year-old Shepard mix with a lot of love to give. His previous family says that he is calm, smart and well-trained. He is happy to spend time playing but also likes to plop at your feet and hang while you watch TV. He has lived with kids and done well with them, but should meet any kids in your home before adoption to make sure it is a match. He enjoys having dog friends outside of his home but should go home as an only dog. He has no experience with cats.

Green Bean

Green Bean is a very very friendly and affectionate two-month-old kitten. She loves to be picked up and cuddled and will purr a storm in your ears! She also loves wresting with her brother carrot! Since she is so young, they would likely do well in any type of home. They should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your house.

