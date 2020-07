(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Chicken Wing Day so we invited Kelly Dobbins, owner of the Iona Cafe & Grill, to show us how to make his famous wings.

Dobbins first showed us how to properly cut a wing. Then he sprinkled them with a spice blend.

After frying, he coated the wings with two sauces: first the sweet and tangy Iona sauce, and next a chili sauce. Delicious!