It’s National Fajita Day!

(Mass Appeal) – We like to celebrate a lot of days here on Mass Appeal and this is certainly one of our favorites…National Fajita Day! Fajita’s are a delicious meal that can be done many different ways.

With us now to show one version of a fajita is Danielle Formaro, author of the book, “Add THIS To Your Plate.”

Chicken Fajita Ingredients

For the Chicken:

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts or chicken tenderloins (cut into strips)

2 tbsp. avocado oil or light cooking oil with a high smoke point

Juice of one lime

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. fresh black pepper

1⁄8 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. chili powder

1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder

2 garlic cloves (minced)

Sour cream for serving

Cilantro for serving

For the Vegetables:

3 tbsp. avocado or light cooking oil with high smoke point

1 green bell pepper (julienned)

1 red bell pepper (julienned)

1 yellow bell pepper (julienned)

1 large red onion (thinly sliced)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

8 whole-wheat tortillas (for serving)

Directions:

In a bowl, combine chicken with all ingredients listed, except the garlic, sour cream, and cilantro. Be sure to combine well so it will marinate

the flavors. Cover and put in fridge.

In a large skillet or grill pan, heat oil and add bell peppers and onion,

and season with salt and pepper.

Continue to cook on a high flame until vegetables become soft and

look roasted. This will take about 12 minutes or so, tossing about every

3 minutes with a set of tongs. If the bottom of the pan starts to burn a

little, you can add a little water to deglaze the pan.

Once vegetables are done, lower heat, remove the vegetable mixture,

and put in a bowl. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm and

set aside.

Add a little water to the pan to deglaze it again, if needed. This helps

get up all the brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Those brown

bits are called “fond,” and that is where all the flavors are.

Add chicken to the pan and cook on a medium-high flame until golden

brown on all sides and the middle of the chicken has no pink color,

about 4 to 5 minutes each side.

Add garlic and give it a quick stir into the meat. Then immediately add

vegetable mixture back into the pan, give it a toss, and let cook 1 more

minute.

Serve on 8-inch, whole-wheat flour tortillas. Top each with a teaspoon

of sour cream and cilantro.