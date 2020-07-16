It’s National Guinea Pig Day; meet some furry friends

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Guinea Pig Day, we take a look at these popular pets. Dave Ratner and Stephanie Karrasch from Dave’s Soda and Pet City tell us why Guinea pigs make good pets, and what supplies we need to care for the small animals.

Guinea pigs are very social animals. They should be kept in same-sex pairs in large cages. They need constant access to hay as well as pellet food. Guinea pigs cannot make their own Vitamin C so they also need daily vegetables like dandelion greens, kale, peppers, and leafy greens.