(Mass Appeal) – Get your spoons and sundae glasses ready! We’re celebrating National Ice Cream Day! Deb and Dave Leriche are the owners of Batch Ice Cream. They share some tasty history of the holiday, along with details of a class perfect for frozen dairy aficionados!

If you’re looking for a special way to mark the occasion, we’ll show you how to create a dessert “pizza” with fresh jam, softened ice cream, and shaved white chocolate “cheese”.