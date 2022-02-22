(Mass Appeal) – February 22nd is National Margarita Day and there is more than one way to make this delicious drink. And if you live an alcohol free lifestyle you can still enjoy a virgin margarita. Mike Brunelle, Corporate Wine & Spirits Sales Manager for Big Y Foods/Table & Vine is going to show us how.
2 oz fresh lime juice
2 oz orange juice
0.5 oz lemon juice
2 teaspoons agave nectar
combine with ice in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously
pour into a glass
splash of soda water
optional: strawberries, pineapple, mango, watermelon
adult version: 1.5 ounces blanco tequila