It’s rhubarb time so enjoy a delicious rustic rhubarb tart

(Mass Appeal) – We’re in prime rhubarb harvesting time and with that comes many delicious recipes. Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, is here to show us one of her favorites, a Rustic Rhubarb Tart.

Rustic Rhubarb Tart

Description: Rhubarb shines in this messy but delicious dessert.

American Dessert Serves 8

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold sweet butter

1 egg yolk

ice water as needed

2 cups chopped rhubarb

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cooking Directions:

In a cold bowl combine the flour, 1/4 cup of the sugar, and the salt. Carefully cut in the butter, making sure not to mix it in too finely.

Whisk together the egg yolk and 3 tablespoons of water. Use a fork to stir them into the butter mixture. Add a little more cold water as needed until the dough is capable of forming into a ball (but barely).

Wrap the ball of dough in wax paper and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour.

At the end of the hour, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie pan that has edges that come up at the sides (so nothing can spill into your oven) with silicone or parchment.

Make the dough into a circle about 9 inches in diameter on the pan. (This is done best with a combination of rolling and patting.) Return the patted-out dough on its pan to the refrigerator while you prepare the rhubarb.

Toss the rhubarb pieces into the cinnamon and remaining sugar. Arrange the tossed pieces on your crust.

Bake until the crust browns nicely (it’s best a little crispy), about 20 to 30 minutes. Your tart may ooze a little butter, which it will reabsorb if you let it cool for a few minutes before serving it. If the tart looks as though it is browning too fast, reduce the heat to 300 degrees.

When you take the tart out of the oven, some of the butter in the crust may have oozed out. Just let the tart cool before serving it, and most of the ooze will be reabsorbed.

Dollop a little crème fraiche or ice cream on each small slice of the tart if you wish.