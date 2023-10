(Mass Appeal) – It’s STEM Week in Massachusetts, which aims to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. However, despite the efforts, young women are still underrepresented in these fields. Girls Inc. of the Valley is working to address this issue. Yadilette Rivera-Colón, who serves as Girls Inc. of the Valley Board Chair, is here to share a fun STEM activity and provide more information about the Eureka! program.