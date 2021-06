BOSTON (SHNS) - While Massachusetts lawmakers have been slow-walking proposals to legalize sports betting here over the last three years, the revenue and jobs that the activity could provide has passed Massachusetts by as legal sports betting proliferates around the country and in nearby states, supporters told the Joint Committee on Economic Development on Thursday.

"In my mind, this decision is not dissimilar to discussions that were had in the past on cannabis ... this is something that's already happening in our state illegally or it's something that residents of our state are just going just over the border and taking care of and are participating in," Plainville Select Board Chair Brian Kelly, whose town borders Rhode Island, said. "And it's nothing but a loss to our communities and our state in terms of revenue and job opportunities."