(Mass Appeal) – “Well, that’ll be the day when you say goodbye, yes, that’ll be the day when you make me cry.” If you recognize those words then you know it’s the lyrics to the classic Buddy Holly song, That’ll be the Day. You’ll be able to hear that one and many more Holly classics, and also learn something about the man himself at the Majestic Theater’s performance of The Buddy Holly Story. Joining me now is the man playing Buddy Holly, Dan Whelton.