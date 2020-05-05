1  of  2
It’s time to embrace the “less is more” philosophy during this pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – It’s a difficult time right now, and smart to give ourselves a little break. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline, of DrSharonSaline.com, joins us with tips on how to embrace a less is more philosophy.

First, advises Dr. Saline, maybe take a break from social media to stop comparing yourself with others. Next, set realistic ideas about school – let your children have a little more control and let go a bit, stop going over homework daily.

Dr. Saline also advises using this time to foster more independent life skills with you children and make sure to reserve some quiet time for yourself each day.

