(Mass Appeal) – If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, Retire the Fire, you should get to know it. This is a growing state-wide initiative started here in Western Mass a number of years ago by the Executive Director of the Westfield Council on Aging, Tina Gorman.

Tina explains the creation of Retire the Fire and what steps people can take to reduce the risk of fires in our homes.

More information can be found at Mass.gov/DFS