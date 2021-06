BOSTON (Mass.gov) –The Baker-Polito Administration announced additional vaccination opportunities for Massachusetts residents via, the Vax Bus, a rolling mobile vaccination unit that will increase access to the vaccines across the state.

Two buses will provide local community-based vaccination clinics as they travel across the state beginning Saturday, June 26th through July 15th. Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in vaccination rates with over 81 percent of adults having received at least one dose and over 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated.