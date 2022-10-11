(Mass Appeal) – It’s mid-October and our local CSA farms are still hopping with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Connie Adams from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield, is here to tell us what you can find and to share a recipe.

Connie provided these two recipes for winter squashes:

Stuffed Pumpkins

This is one of Connie’s flex recipes – and it’s a twofer! One recipe that can be either savory or sweet – depending on what you add to the basic custard recipe. Experiment with the ingredients you like the best – use your favorite flavor of cheese, or dried fruit or protein. One of the most satisfying things about cooking is when you make something your own and its delicious! Pick either the sweet OR savory ingredients

Basic Ingredients

1 medium sugar pumpkin 2 cups whole milk 3-4 beaten eggs 6 cups bread cubes Sweet Ingredients 2 tsp cinnamon or nutmeg 1 TBL vanilla extract ½ cup dried fruit OR 1 cup diced stone fruit of your choice ½ cup sugar ¼ tsp salt Savory Ingredients 2 tsp ground sage or thyme ½ cup chopped onion Salt & pepper ½ cup chopped pepper 1/2 cup diced ham, pork, or crumbled bacon Optional: ½ cup chopped nuts of your choice ½ cup shredded cheese of your choice

Instructions

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees. Cut out top of pumpkin around the stem and then remove the seeds. Scrape out the papery remains of the seeds. Beat eggs and milk together except the breadcrumbs. Add either sweet or savory ingredients and mix together thoroughly. Add 3 cups breadcrumbs and then add 1 cup at a time stopping when most of the milk is sopped up. Pour the custard into the hollowed out pumpkin. Place the pumpkin in a baking dish and bake for 45 minutes until the custard is a well set. Remove and let cool for 10 minutes.

To serve, slice into wedges like pie. If sweet, top with whipped cream. If savory, sprinkle with shredded cheese.

Nut stuffed delicata squash

This is a tasty vegetarian dish to serve as a main entrée – the

combination of the nuts, sage and parmesan is amazing! And

did you know that you can eat the skins of delicata squash?

Ingredients

 3 tablespoons butter

 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

 3 garlic cloves, minced

 3/4 teaspoon salt

 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

 1 ½ cups chopped nuts – you can use walnuts,

pistachios, almonds & pine nuts or its really good with a

combination of all four kinds of nuts

 1/3 cup plain low-fat yogurt

 2 eggs, lightly beaten

 About 1/2 cup freshly shredded parmesan cheese

 1 large Delicata squash, halved lengthwise & seeded

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350°. Melt butter in a large frying pan over

medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic, & salt. Cook, stirring

occasionally, until onions are soft, for 3 minutes. Stir in

sage, cook until fragrant, for 1 min. Stir in nuts. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix yogurt, eggs, and 1/2 cup parmesan.

Stir in nuts. Divide stuffing among squash halves, sprinkle

with extra parmesan, & bake until tender when pierced with

a fork & tops are browning, about 45 minutes.

serve halves either as is, or cut in half again for quarters