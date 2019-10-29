1  of  2
Jack-o-lantern tips from an artist, master carver

(Mass Appeal) – Nothing says “Halloween” like a jack-o-lantern – that’s why we asked artist and master pumpkin carver Simone Germain, and John Reckner, founder of the Roger Williams Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, to join us with some pumpkin carving tips.

Germain brought some examples of her work with her and demonstrated some techniques with handmade tools. She said it’s always important to draw your design in the pumpkin first.

Reckner stated the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is ongoing until Nov. 3 from 6 – 10:30 p.m. and it’s quite a sight to behold, one to get you in the Halloween spirit for sure!

