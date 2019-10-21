Jazz concert to benefit four local organizations

(Mass Appeal) – Brian Lapis and John Anz, from Center Church, previewed “The Ladies of Jazz,” coming to South Hadley this Friday.

“ADDRESS: Center Church, 1 Church Street, South Hadley

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Music at the Center and Jazz Productions present a community benefit concert event on Friday, October 25th at 7 pm at Center Church – 1 Church Street, South Hadley. Two of the leading ladies of jazz today will present an evening of piano and bass-driven vocal jazz in support of local non-profits committed to women and music.

Featured performers this special evening will be New York and Connecticut-based musicians Champian Fulton and Nicki Parrott. Fulton (piano and voice) and Parrott (bass and voice) will come together as a duo for this benefit concert for the very first time.

Advance discount tickets ($20) and VIP packages for this benefit event are available on Eventbrite (https://theladiesofjazz.eventbrite.com) through October 23rd. Tickets will also be available at the doors the night of the event for $25 ($15 for students). A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to these four local women’s and music organizations: Girls Inc. of the Valley (www.girlsincvalley.org), The Care Center (www.carecenterholyoke.org), Berkshire Hills Music Academy (www.berkshirehills.org), and South Hadley Music Parents Association (www.southhadleymusic.org).”