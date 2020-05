(Mass Appeal) – The JDRF Promise Ball, raising money to fight diabetes, is going virtual this year. Jane Cerosky, Promise Ball Chair, joined us with what to expect.

Cerosky noted that she hoped since the ball is virtual, more people will be able to log on and participate, bidding on many of the lovely auction items like trips to wine country and Cape Cod vacations.

The Promise Ball will have an auction running May 8 – 10. For more information, please visit JDRF.org/CTMA.