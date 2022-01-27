Jenna’s Blessing Bags helps provide essentials to those in need

(Mass Appeal) – In 2017, a Temple University student’s life was tragically ended but her spirit lives on, making a difference for those in need.

In the compassionate spirit of Jenna Nicole Burleigh, Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation strives to improve the current and future quality of life of the homeless population.

Through the collection and distribution of clothing, personal hygiene supplies, and foodstuffs the foundation works to improve the lives of the homeless population. By cooperating with partner organizations, Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation hopes to provide a platform for the homeless population to advance toward self-sustainability.

For more information, and to make a donation, go to jennasblessingbags.org