Jenny Tolman’s guilt-free quarantine kitchen casserole

(Mass Appeal) – Rising country music star Jenny Tolman joined us via Skype from Nashville and showed us how to make her guilt-free quarantine kitchen casserole. Tolman, who has Massachusetts roots, played at MGM Springfield last summer and has rocked out The Big E on three different occasions. The casserole she shared with us today is dairy, egg, gluten, and soy free.

Quarantine Kitchen Casserole

The Filling:

  • 2 Tbs olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, diced
  • 1 lb yellow potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 1 lb pork breakfast sausage, crumbled
  • 1/2 tsp marjoram
  • 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt

The “Cheese” Mixture:

  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/4 nutritional yeast
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • dash of pepper

To make the filling:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.
  2. Make “cheese” sauce and set aside (directions below).
  3. Heat 2 Tbs of olive oil in large pan, add diced onion, and sauté over low-medium heat until translucent.
  4. While onions are cooking, boil diced potatoes for 5-10 minutes, until slightly tender.
  5. Once onions are turning translucent, add your garlic to the pan with the onions, and sauté until fragrant.
  6. Add breakfast sausage to the pan and crumble while cooking over medium high heat.
  7. Once sausage is almost thoroughly cooked, add marjoram, red pepper flakes, and sea salt.
  8. Drain your potatoes and add them to the pan with your onions and sausage, and mix on low heat.
  9. Transfer your filling mixture to your greased baking dish and pour “cheese” mixture over and spread evenly with a spatula.
  10. Place into the oven and bake for 35 min, turning your oven to broil and broiling for a couple more minutes until the top starts getting golden spots.
  11. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 min. Enjoy!

To make “cheese” mixture:

  1. Drain cashews and add to a blender/nutri-bullet with all ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy. Add more water a Tbs at a time, if needed.

