Jenny Tolman’s guilt-free quarantine kitchen casserole

(Mass Appeal) – Rising country music star Jenny Tolman joined us via Skype from Nashville and showed us how to make her guilt-free quarantine kitchen casserole. Tolman, who has Massachusetts roots, played at MGM Springfield last summer and has rocked out The Big E on three different occasions. The casserole she shared with us today is dairy, egg, gluten, and soy free.
Quarantine Kitchen Casserole
The Filling:
- 2 Tbs olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 1 lb yellow potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 lb pork breakfast sausage, crumbled
- 1/2 tsp marjoram
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
The “Cheese” Mixture:
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/4 nutritional yeast
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp sea salt
- dash of pepper
To make the filling:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13 baking dish.
- Make “cheese” sauce and set aside (directions below).
- Heat 2 Tbs of olive oil in large pan, add diced onion, and sauté over low-medium heat until translucent.
- While onions are cooking, boil diced potatoes for 5-10 minutes, until slightly tender.
- Once onions are turning translucent, add your garlic to the pan with the onions, and sauté until fragrant.
- Add breakfast sausage to the pan and crumble while cooking over medium high heat.
- Once sausage is almost thoroughly cooked, add marjoram, red pepper flakes, and sea salt.
- Drain your potatoes and add them to the pan with your onions and sausage, and mix on low heat.
- Transfer your filling mixture to your greased baking dish and pour “cheese” mixture over and spread evenly with a spatula.
- Place into the oven and bake for 35 min, turning your oven to broil and broiling for a couple more minutes until the top starts getting golden spots.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 10 min. Enjoy!
To make “cheese” mixture:
- Drain cashews and add to a blender/nutri-bullet with all ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy. Add more water a Tbs at a time, if needed.