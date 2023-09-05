(Mass Appeal) – Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts and Rad Springfield have worked together for several years and this partnership builds on the work of these two groups providing bikes to newly arrived refugees. Rabbi James Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Jewish Family Service, and Rob Thomas, the Bike Program Manager at Rad Springfield, are here to talk about their work this year and offer a few, quick, bike safety tips.
JFS and Rad Springfield helping refugees by launching the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: