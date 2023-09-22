(MASS APPEAL) – Acts of Hesed Farm is a place where all kinds of people come to seek the positive and renewing nature of horses while on their journey to health and healing. You can join their mission at this month’s fundraiser to raise awareness for Equine Assisted Therapy. Joining me now is Anne Chapdelaine, founder of Acts of Hesed and Equine Specialist, along with Clinical Social Worker and Therapist, Jill Fleischner, to share all the details.

Acts of Hesed

Utilizing the EAGALA Model, Acts of Hesed offers 60 or 90 minute sessions for individuals, couples, groups, families paying special attention to those who are in recovery, struggling with PTSD, ADHD, Trauma or who are neurodiverse.

Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) addresses a plethora of behavioral challenges and mental health disorders including ADHD, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse and anxiety. EAP is also effective in helping heal relationship problems and improving communication.

Blues and BBQ on the Farm Fundraiser

Acts of Hesed will be hosting their fundraiser on Saturday, September 30th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Their goal is to raise awareness and funds to support Equine Assisted Therapy.

For more information, visit actofhesed.com

