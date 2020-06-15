Join the Bloomsday event virtually and help The Literacy Project

(Mass Appeal) – Along with literature fans all over the world, The Literacy Project is celebrating Bloomsday again this year on June 16, the one day that the fictional story of Leopold Bloom takes place in James Joyce’s novel Ulysses. But this year, you can participate right from home! Judith Roberts and Rosemary Caine join us with details of this year’s event.

The Literacy Project helps hundreds of adult learners in our area get a 2nd chance at obtaining their high school diploma. All proceeds from Bloomsday Zoomsday go to purchase laptops for The Literacy Project adult students. This year more than ever, The Literacy Project needs funds to purchase laptops to send home with low-income students so they can continue their education online and remotely with Zoom classes and Google classroom projects.

Bloomsday Zoomday will be featuring Rosemary Caine and The Wilde Irish Women. There will be Irish tunes and ballads, song and music as well as short readings from Irish author James Joyce.

Bloomsday happens on June 16th at 7 PM. You can join in the fun at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83749852608?pwd=V25uK29CaEtZbXVteW9HckFzaDBpZz09

Meeting ID: 837 4985 2608

Password: 4JeDw8